Around the Web Watch: David Beckham's Instagram taken over by Ukrainian doctor heading Kharkiv's perinatal centre David Beckham's Instagram stories highlight the doctor and her team's work providing pre-natal and post-natal care in Ukraine. Scroll Staff An hour ago Bend it like Beckham? The ⚽️ star has handed over his Instagram account today to a doctor in Kharkiv to boost awareness about how Russia's assault on the city is hurting children. (If they're not already, more celebs should do this.) https://t.co/J0VYd0sEvm pic.twitter.com/wtx72eRsVd— Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 20, 2022 David Beckham's Instagram account taken over by perinatal doctor in UkraineIryna is the regional head of the perinatal center in Kharkiv and shared images of the working conditions in the hospital.A Ukrainian doctor showing the working conditions in Kharkiv.#Ukraine️ #war pic.twitter.com/TXhwomvoqx— serhii surepin (@iamsuredg) March 20, 2022 🙏David Beckham shared his Instagram page (71.4 million followers) with Iryna from Kharkiv (the North-East of Ukraine), a perinatal center doctor that keeps on operating under Russian shelling. Iryna tells about life in a city that opposes Russian aggression in Beckham's account. pic.twitter.com/eDt7mZT9lO— Toronto Television / Телебачення Торонто (@tvtoront) March 20, 2022