Watch: Eiffel Tower grows 20 feet taller after addition of new communications antenna to its top The total height of the Eiffel Tower is now 1,082.7 feet. An hour ago 🇬🇧 A helicopter was used to transport the antenna to the technicians in charge of installing it at a height of 324m 👷 A rare and spectacular technical feat! #tourEiffel330M @TDFgroupe pic.twitter.com/9qytcpAeiT— La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 15, 2022