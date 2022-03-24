Around the Web Watch: 30-feet-long whale carcass washes ashore in south Mumbai The carcass washed ashore near the Mumbai Coastal Road Project site. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Watch: 30-foot-long whale carcass washes ashore near #Mumbai Coastal Road project site@mybmcCoastalRd @mybmc @MMRDAOfficial #India @RoadsOfMumbai @mumbaimatterz pic.twitter.com/V0T5LDS5KL— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 24, 2022 #MiddayNews |30-ft-long #whale #carcass washed ashore near #Mumbai Coastal Road project in South MumbaiCourtesy : Mangroves Cell- Maharashtra Forest Department#costalroadproject #forestdepartment #marinelife pic.twitter.com/gZ7mILkqUk— Mid Day (@mid_day) March 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai sea whale