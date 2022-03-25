Around the Web ‘I have nothing to do with that company’: UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Infosys’s presence in Russia UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of NR Narayan Murthy, co-founder of the Indian IT company Infosys. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago This is brutal. And strangely the most low energy takedown I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/9pBCTjBcDv— Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) March 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia UK infosys