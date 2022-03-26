Around the Web Watch: Young climate activists take to Australian PM’s residence to protest government inaction Students in Australia are demanding stronger action against climate change from the government. Scroll Staff An hour ago Student activists converged on the Australian prime minister's official residence to demand stronger action against climate change https://t.co/ET02Rmxblz pic.twitter.com/0fgD8yYt8V— Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia climate change