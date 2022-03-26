Around the Web Watch: Colleagues of deaf actor Troy Kotsur congratulate him in sign language on Oscar nomination Troy Kotsur’s co-star, Marlee Martin, was the first deaf actor to win an Academy award in 1986. He is the second deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Congrats to @TroyKotsur on this historic moment in our community. It’s been 35 since since a Deaf person has been nominated for an Oscar and we gathered old friends and collaborators throughout the 30 years that Troy has been with our company to say to the world: we told you so. pic.twitter.com/gvk2BeUJqD— Deaf West Theatre (@DeafWest) March 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Oscar Awards Films