Viral Video Watch: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu dances with families of border police force in Great Noida, UP Harnaaz Sandhu attended a programme on women empowerment oragnised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Scroll Staff An hour ago Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joining #Himveer families and children in a group performance during a special programme organized on Women Empowerment & HWWA Raising Day at 39th Battalion ITBP Greater Noida today. Sh Ritu Arora, Chairperson, HWWA was the Chief Guest. pic.twitter.com/k4MSGAhNFI— ITBP (@ITBP_official) March 24, 2022 मिस यूनिवर्स 2021 @HarnaazKaur ग्रेटर नोएडा में महिला अधिकारिता और HWWA स्थापना दिवस पर एक विशेष कार्यक्रम में @ITBP_official के हिमवीरों के साथ pic.twitter.com/uzYgqWRbL8— डीडी न्यूज़ (@DDNewsHindi) March 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. army miss universe