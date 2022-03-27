Viral Video Watch: Family reunited with their lost dog ‘Ruby’, more than a month after the dog went missing Ruby had to make a long journey back home to Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A miracle: Ruby is back with @deepu__jain's family today😍😊 after an ordeal that took her all the way to Mayiladuthurai (~300 km from Chennai)🙏 to @VinodhrajShruti, @AntonyRubin, Saravanan, @DrMRaviIPS1A minister's focus must be Policy & ExecutionBut humanity comes first https://t.co/lN468yb9Js pic.twitter.com/xgUXlXNHNC— Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) March 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dog animals