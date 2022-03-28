Around the Web Watch: Rashtrapati Bhavan, Eiffel Tower, other iconic buildings go dark to observe Earth Hour Earth Hour in India was observed at 8.30 pm on Sunday. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Various famous monuments around the globe went dark to observe Earth Hour pic.twitter.com/lpUnlUazMe— Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2022 Earth Hour: les monuments du monde entier plongés dans le noir pic.twitter.com/Jn8bZ1L7Fv— BFMTV (@BFMTV) March 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Earth Hour Delhi