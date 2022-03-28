Around the Web Watch: Man pays in Re 1 coins for motorcycle worth Rs 2.6 lakh in Tamil Nadu The man collected the coins over three years. The dealer took 10 hours to count the cash. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago In Tamil Nadu’s Salem, V Bhoopathi, a 29-year-old, bought a bike worth Rs 2.5 lakh, paying the price in Rs 1 coins. The dealer took 10 hours to count the cash. In visuals, Bhoopathi with the bike and coins. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/nr1DgPxq9t— Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) March 28, 2022 Tamil Nadu | A youth in Salem paid Rs 2.6 lakh to buy a bike with Re 1 coins he collected in three years. pic.twitter.com/ayLgBa23Ja— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. money coins