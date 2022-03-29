Around the Web Watch: Scenes from Bharat Bandh as strike enters day two, banking and transport partially affected Central trade unions called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. Scroll Staff An hour ago The struggle to highlight common man's misery & force the #Modi govt to pay heed to their sufferings continues for the 2nd day. Come join the strikers to make YOUR demands heard. Don't be misguided by fascist & lumpen forces#Strike2SaveIndia #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/gEJTgdmyg1— Sanjukta Choudhury (@SanjuktaChoudh5) March 29, 2022 Tea Workers in West Bengal gheraoed DBITA demanding Minimum Wage, Land Rights and protested against abnormal increase in prices of essential goods. pic.twitter.com/Ssqzjba8PX— AICCTU HQ (@AICCTUhq) March 28, 2022 Tea workers from Tingkhong tea estate in Dibrugarh, Assam participate in All India #GeneralStrike in large numbers against the 4 anti-worker labour codes and assault on rights of workers. pic.twitter.com/9ts0Gsqt50— AICCTU HQ (@AICCTUhq) March 28, 2022 A rally was organised by @AICCTUhq and other central trade unions as part of the two day All India #GeneralStrike on March 28 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The unions are on a two day nationwide strike against the anti labour policies of Modi government. pic.twitter.com/7prNg1k8jQ— CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) March 28, 2022 Visual from strike action in Karur, Tamilnadu by AICCTU and other central trade unions as part of the All India General Strike (28-29 March) pic.twitter.com/RpZTip4G9j— AICCTU HQ (@AICCTUhq) March 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India Strike