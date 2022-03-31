Around the Web Watch: Belongings of the homeless taking shelter on Brooklyn highway removed by New York authorities New York mayor Eric Adams has been cracking down on makeshift shelters across the city. Scroll Staff An hour ago Workers from the Department of Sanitation, accompanied by NYPD, cleared out the belongings of several homeless New Yorkers under the Brooklyn Queens Expressway in Williamsburg this morning pic.twitter.com/UQrdGQGqdB— Karla (@KarlaCotePhoto) March 28, 2022 When asked about Mayor Adams claim that he is trying to alleviate crime, one of the residents being displaced said, “Those are regular people who decide to kill or steal. It’s not the homeless that do that, or only the homeless. You’re kicking us while we’re already down.” pic.twitter.com/3rG8IFchQg— Karla (@KarlaCotePhoto) March 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York homeless