Around the Web Watch: Eight CPI(ML) MLAs carried bodily out of Bihar legislative assembly in Patna by marshals They were protesting against the law and order situation in the state. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Patna: Marshals of Bihar Legislative Assembly carry CPI(ML) MLAs out of the House after they created a ruckus in the House over the law and order situation in the state. A total of eight such MLAs were carried out of the House. pic.twitter.com/wffbggTUIA— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar MLA