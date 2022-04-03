Around the Web Watch: Chinese rocket re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, sightings in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh Several sightings of the re-entering rocket were reported on Saturday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Chinese rocket stage re-enters Earth's atmosphere and burns up over the skies of India, causing some panic pic.twitter.com/XurtyFh5Be— BNO News (@BNONews) April 2, 2022 मध्यप्रदेश के मालवा अंचल में आसमान से उल्का पिंड टाइप कुछ गिरते हुए देखा गया। बड़वानी और खरगोन के कई रहवासियों ने देखने के दावा किया। @riteshmishraht@thealokputul @ShyamMeeraSingh @UtkarshSingh_ @ipskabra @BastarTalkies @ipsvijrk pic.twitter.com/YjBxOqC2q2— Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) April 2, 2022 Meteor showers are never like this. This is the entry into the atmosphere of a stage of a Chinese rocket. https://t.co/XVEZevWLqt— Somak Raychaudhury (@somakrc) April 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rocket space