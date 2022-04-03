"𝘕𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘶𝘱 𝘰𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘥𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘦" 💜



🎥 Scenes from last night as the boys watched the inspiring #KaunPravinTambe at a special screening by @DisneyPlusHS! @legytambe #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/LKjABXk1Qj