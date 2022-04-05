Around the Web Watch: New motorcycle catches fires, petrol tank bursts, leading to explosion The owner was driving his new motorcycle from Mysuru, Karnataka to a temple in Andhra Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago కసాపురంలో బుల్లెట్ బండి మైసూరు నుండి కసాపురం కు నాన్ స్టాప్ గా వచ్చినందుకు పేలిపోయింది #guntakal #RoyalEnfield #Bullet #bike #fire #ACCIDENT #RoyalsFamily #RoyalEnfield pic.twitter.com/GGaRAnCY5x— Allu Harish (@AlluHarish17) April 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire vehicles