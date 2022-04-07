Around the Web ‘Why no criticism of Modi government on human rights?’: US lawmaker Ilhan Omar asks Biden government The Congresswoman from Minnesota asked pointed questions on the subject. Scroll Staff An hour ago Why has the Biden Administration been so reluctant to criticize Modi’s government on human rights?What does Modi need to do to India’s Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace? These are the questions the Administration needs to answer. pic.twitter.com/kwO2rSh1BL— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Narendra Modi USA human rights