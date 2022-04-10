Viral Video Watch: These professional-looking cakes have actually been decorated by a four-year-old Ellis and her mother have their own cake business in Toronto, Canada. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago This 4-year-old cake artist helped her mom’s cake career take off! https://t.co/1hZzZj052a pic.twitter.com/1teVHFHUNW— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey | Cake Artist -Toronto (@thecakinggirl) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey | Cake Artist -Toronto (@thecakinggirl) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey | Cake Artist -Toronto (@thecakinggirl) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cakes Children