Imran Khan also praised India's decision to continue importing oil at discounted rates from Russia despite sanctions. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Imran Khan continues to praise India. During his Friday adddress to the nation says,"Hindustan badi khudar Quam hai" even as it continues to buy oil from Russia amid sanctions. pic.twitter.com/WL1WNpTC9X— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 8, 2022