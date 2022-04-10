Viral Videos Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo knocks phone out of spectator’s hand after Manchester United loses ‘It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,’ said Ronaldo in an apology posted on Instagram. Scroll Staff An hour ago Clear angleRonaldo smashed the kids phone is pretty clear now pic.twitter.com/s1Pn24BXSU— Hamza (@lapulgafreak) April 9, 2022 Ronaldo smashing someone’s phone at full time 🤣🤣 EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR— EvertonHub (@evertonhub) April 9, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football sports