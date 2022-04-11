Around the Web Watch: Boris Johnson and Volodymr Zelenskyy take a long walk through streets of Kyiv, meet residents Boris Johnson visited the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on Saturday. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago This is one of the greatest videos the internet has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/fZ2R0OT51W— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 9, 2022 The Ukrainians have the courage of a lion.President @ZelenskyyUa has given the roar of that lion.The UK stands unwaveringly with the people of Ukraine.Slava Ukraini 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/u6vGYqmK4V— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Boris Johnson Volodymr Zelenskyy