Around the Web ‘Small token’: Indian IT firm CEO gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to five employees The cars were gifted to five senior executives of the Chennai-headquartered IT firm Kissflow. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kissflow (@kissflowinc) SaaS firm @kissflow gifts #BMW cars to five special employees who have been part of the company’s journey since the start.. company has also completed 10 years of taking its product to the US market @TOIBusiness pic.twitter.com/sZDhPelmfB— Sindhu Hariharan (@sindhuhTOI) April 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. business companies