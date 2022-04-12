Viral Video Watch: Dog falls out of open second-story window, pedestrian breaks its fall The husky then narrowly avoided being hit by a car. Scroll Staff An hour ago Pedestrians helped break the fall of a husky that fell from a second-story window—and miraculously bounded away without signs of distress.The dog was taken to a vet, and the tearful owner apologized for the leaving the window open. https://t.co/47l6ct8q4U pic.twitter.com/T86EDTrKxB— ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dog animals