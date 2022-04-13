Around the Web Watch: Climate activist interview on British TV draws comparisons to movie ‘Don't Look Up’ ‘We’re talking about crop failure by 2030. And you’re talking about the clothes I’m wearing.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Fantastic responses to some pretty shocking "interviewing" 👏#DontLookUp #RichardMadeley @GaryLineker #JustStopOil pic.twitter.com/HQmGkf5H0D— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) April 12, 2022 Its literally the #DontLookUp ☄️ tv interview.Only Madley is just Partridge with added fragile narcissism. She held her ground well. Can we keep the oil in the ground to. pic.twitter.com/fBgaNE5ncY— Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) April 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Climate Change TV