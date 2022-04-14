Around the Web Watch: Singer TM Krishna marks Ambedkar Jayanti with a special music performance He was joined by musicians S Subhalakshmi, S Sornalatha, B Sivaraman Chandrasekhara Sharma, and others. Scroll Staff An hour ago On Ambedkar Jayanti a sharing from a different quarter. The question before us is, how do we bring these different ways of resistance together in our fight against Casteism, Religious bigotry, masculinity etc Sree Narayana Guru's kAlinATakam pic.twitter.com/NhfHRu4vaO— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) April 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TM Krishna BR Ambedkar