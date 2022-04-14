‘Comedic talent’: Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ex-wife suggests he join ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’
‘I think India should make some space for him,’ Reham Khan told a reporter.
Reham Khan, ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife, while talking to a reporter suggested the former Prime Minister try his luck in the Indian entertainment industry. “I believe he can give an Oscar-winning performance,” said Reham Khan, “I also think he has quite a lot of comedic talent. He can always take up Paaji’s (Navjot Singh Sidhu) place in the Kapil Sharma show”.