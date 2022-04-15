Viral Video Watch: The moment actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to greet fans after their wedding The couple got married on Wednesday in Mumbai. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Crowd cheers as Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor lifts his new bride Alia Bhatt after the two tied the knot in Mumbai https://t.co/7MgfkIyxvB pic.twitter.com/4ZtgRBURWE— Reuters (@Reuters) April 15, 2022 शादी के बाद पहली बार मीडिया से मुखातिब हुए आलिया-रणबीर कपूर #RanbirAliaWedding #AliaBhatt #aliaranbirwedding pic.twitter.com/FzkJ16Xxj3— News24 (@news24tvchannel) April 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bollywood weddings