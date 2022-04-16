Around the Web ‘World War Three’: Russian state TV claims Ukraine invasion is more than a ‘special operation’ ‘Russia is definitely fighting against the NATO infrastructure, if not NATO itself’. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago And here we have it - in a rant seemingly aimed at explaining to viewers why the "special operation in Ukraine" is taking so long, Russian state TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva says her country is fighting World War Three against NatoI've added subtitles pic.twitter.com/MQW0UfiQso— Francis Scarr (@francska1) April 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Ukraine war