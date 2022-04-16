Viral Video Watch: This carpet-cleaner from America can speak more than 30 languages Vaugh Smith learns new languages from apps and books. Scroll Staff An hour ago Meet the gifted carpet cleaner who knows upwards of 30 languages. @SteveHartmanCBS is On The Road with the story of a polyglot who has learned the true value of using language to connect with people. pic.twitter.com/ZyReBZE0RS— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 15, 2022 The remarkable brain of Vaughn Smith, a 46-year-old carpet cleaner from Washington DC who speaks 24 different languages. The Washington Post tests him: pic.twitter.com/oUJFLq1WWf— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. language skills