Around the Web Watch: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha celebrates bye-poll win with iconic film dialogue Trinamool Congress's Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes. Watch: #Khamosh everyone , says #TMC @ShatruganSinha after the big #Asansol Lok Sabha By election victory pic.twitter.com/QeOY9WOPe2— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) April 16, 2022 Poonam Sinha steps out for #HanumanJayanti puja , says Hanuman ji is like the big brother we take refuge in amidst challenges. She says " my prayer today is that Mr @ShatruganSinha wins, makes everyone else #Khamosh" pic.twitter.com/wfHzfemAmv— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) April 16, 2022 Asansol celebration of @AITCofficial starts as @ShatruganSinha win#KhelaHobe pic.twitter.com/HiWdjNn4Mc— Khela Hobe (@KhelaHobe2024) April 16, 2022