Viral Video Watch: Rajasthan Royals bowler Obed McCoy celebrates maiden IPL wicket with ‘Pushpa’ move Dance moves from ‘Pushpa’ are becoming the signature celebration of the IPL. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Obed McCo Thaggede Le With BGM Thaggedhey Le Pushpa craze KKR vs RR#obedmccoy #Pushpa #Thaggedele @alluarjun @KKRiders @rajasthanroyals https://t.co/GResz4sQIw pic.twitter.com/piNT83rpv8— Imtiyaz Jilani (@imtiyaz_jilani) April 18, 2022 #PushpaOnGoldmines Smashing Record TRP RatingsUrban: 4.35 TVRU+R: 4.23 TVRThanks For Your Love.. Many More To Come! #JhukegaNahi #PushpaTheRise @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @Dhananjayaka @Mee_Sunil @anusuyakhasba @ThisIsDSP @GTelefilms pic.twitter.com/s5ViiCD1Nn— Goldmines Telefilms (@GTelefilms) March 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan Royals Pushpa IPL Kolkata Knight Riders