'What will I say to him?' Hindu man asks about Muslim friend after Jahangirpuri demolitions 'He is going to think of me as his enemy. What will be left of our brotherhood?' Scroll Staff 7 minutes ago Hindu friend ashamed of what's being done against his Muslim friend:"We lived together and eat together. They (the bulldozer state) has destroyed everything. How should I talk to him now?"pic.twitter.com/0qALqY534Y— Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) April 20, 2022 "मस्जिद भी नहीं तोड़ने देता मैं। हम हिंदू मुसलमान साथ रहते हैं।"शाबाश अंशु।pic.twitter.com/455IMXU70F— Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) April 20, 2022