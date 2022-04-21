Around the Web Watch: Passenger conceals gold inside wig, nabbed at Delhi airport The passenger had flown into Delhi from Abu Dhabi, UAE. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago #WATCH | Delhi: A gold smuggling case booked on a passenger from Abu Dhabi at IGI Airport T3; approx 630.45g of gold worth Rs 30.55 lakhs was concealed inside his wig & rectum. Accused arrested; further probe underway: Customs Commissioner Office(Source: Delhi Customs) pic.twitter.com/2faJD8f1Vu— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi airport Customs Gold