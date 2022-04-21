Viral Video Watch: Football spectators show support for Cristiano Ronaldo after the passing of his newborn son At the Liverpool vs Manchester United match on Tuesday, both sides sang ‘You’ll never walk alone’ in the 7th minute. Scroll Staff An hour ago Liverpool and Manchester United fans put on a public display of support for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at an April 19 match, just days after his newborn son passed away during childbirth pic.twitter.com/HkXoMhokIb— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Support