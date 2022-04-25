Around the Web Watch: Scenes from violence-hit Jahangirpuri residents’ march with tricolour for communal harmony Communal violence had erupted in the Delhi locality eight days earlier. Scroll Staff An hour ago A Tiranga Yatra was carried out by both the communities at #Jahangirpuri New Delhi to promote peace, harmony and equality in the country. @TheCognate_ pic.twitter.com/JoONkpuy8b— Ghazala Ahmad (@ghazalaahmad5) April 24, 2022 All's Well That Ends Well… Chants of Vande Mataram & Bharat Mata ki Jai during #TirangaYatra at #jahagirpuri . pic.twitter.com/4VaCC4BrRX— Anand Prakash Pandey (@anandprakash7) April 24, 2022 Tum Zehar Ki Chai Ubaaloge,Hum Pyar Ki Shakkar Gholke Isko,Gatt, Gatt, Gatt Pee Jayenge#Jahangirpuri #TirangaYatra pic.twitter.com/PwRgtFDdb8— Boby Singh (@Journalist_Boby) April 24, 2022 दिल्ली के जहांगीरपुरी में बच्चों ने पेश की गंगा जमुनी तहजीब. जिस इलाके में पत्थर बरसे थे आज उसी इलाके में फूल बरसाए गए और भारत माता की जय के नारे लगाए गए. #DelhiRiots #jahagirpuri #TirangaYatra pic.twitter.com/DDnAukilZV— Toshi Mandola (@itoshimandola) April 24, 2022 Delhi Tiranga yatra: Citizen march in Jahangirpuri to promote communal harmony days after violence, Hindus and Muslims exchange hugs #DelhiTirangaYatra #Jahangirpuri #RE pic.twitter.com/yk95FxqSKs— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jahangirpuri Delhi