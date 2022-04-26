Viral Video ‘Nigerian Spiderman’: Man dresses up in superhero costume to clean the streets ‘A plan to put on the Spiderman costume so that I can get the attention of the people.’ Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago Nigeria’s Spider-Man is on a mission to clean up the streets... of litter. 🗑 🕷 🦸🏿♂️ 🇳🇬 More on solving Nigeria's waste problem: https://t.co/z4fDZ8XsnT pic.twitter.com/YOsCieKrbI— BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) April 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nigeria garbage