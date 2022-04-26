Around the Web Watch: Houses of Covid-19 positive residents barricaded with metal fences in Shanghai, China The latest outbreak of the highly contagious omicron variant has spread across China. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #shanghai #shanghailockdown #ZeroCovid This is outrageous. It’s totally a humanity disaster. This is so-called dynamic zero-COVID policy? This is meant to cage the people there. Insane! pic.twitter.com/l7c3upLFmv— Shumei L (@Shumei8668) April 24, 2022 #shanghai #shanghailockdown #shanghailockdown2022 #ZeroCovidPolicy This is how people living in Shanghai do their daily PCR test through a cage. This is outrageous! #LesMisérables pic.twitter.com/OHy5wwfKIp— Shumei L (@Shumei8668) April 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shanghai China Covid-19