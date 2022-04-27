Around the Web Watch: Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill, 12 fire engines arrive to extinguish flames The massive fire erupted on Tuesday evening. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Here’s why we are the worlds most polluted city. We don’t care. It shows in how little we compost. If we did, this massive landfill fire would not have happened. pic.twitter.com/IJmc4eg6fY— Bharati Chaturvedi (@Bharati09) April 26, 2022 A massive fire broke out at Bhalswa landfill in northwest #Delhi on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call at around 5.45 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/xbVrznhhib— Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) April 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Fire