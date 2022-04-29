Around the Web ‘Chor chor’: Members of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation heckled at mosque in Saudi Arabia Pakistan's federal minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of National Assembly Shahzain Bugti are seen in the video. Scroll Staff An hour ago I am present in Madina Shareef. As Bugti & Maryam Aurangzeb entered, slogans of CHOR CHOR greeted them. No living Muslim should be subject to that in the Mosque of Prophet (PBUH). So shameful, so shameful, so shameful. pic.twitter.com/ZK1GAUdaHY— Sahibzada Jahangir (@ChicoJahangir) April 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan Saudi Arabia