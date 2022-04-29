As BJP governments in various states are taking to bulldozing properties to bypass law and deliver quick ‘justice’, some within the party are displeased. Following the incidents of bulldozing homes of the poor in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MLA Ketki Singh said to an official, “I said one thing to you, why didn’t you respect it? You brought a bulldozer? If this is the respect you show, my people will give the same back to you. You used the strength of a bulldozer, we will use the strength of words.”

“When the MLA said stop, you should have stopped. What do you think of yourself?”, a man sitting next to her said to the official angrily. He also threatened to set fire to the township that the official is in charge of.