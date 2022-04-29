Around the Web ‘A momentous occasion’: First-ever iftar at iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London ‘I prayed in the English dressing room. That was pretty cool!’ Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago Azaan and Iftar at the Lord's Cricket Ground.Fun Fact - No one protested outside the ground. pic.twitter.com/2tQTnl8kcD— Aman Wadud (@AmanWadud) April 29, 2022 You need not be a person of faith, only a person in possession of a soul, to find the adhan call to prayer reverberating around the @HomeOfCricket Long Room spine-tingling. A beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/PGN2EsksOC— Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) April 21, 2022 Lord's has opened it's doors for a special Ramadan celebration as cricket looks to reconnect with the Muslim community 🏏pic.twitter.com/j2WuguCIy7— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket ramzan