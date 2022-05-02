Around the Web ‘Still paying off her student debt’: Trevor Noah jokes about US First Lady Jill Biden’s teaching job ‘Ever since you came into office things are looking up. Gas is up. Rent is up. Food is up’, said Trevor Noah to President Joe Biden. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago “Dr. Biden kept her teaching career … everyone thinks it’s because she loves teaching but it's actually because she's still paying off her student debt. Shoulda voted for Bernie.” - Trevor Noah at the #WHCD pic.twitter.com/Qx2lOCwPcX— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2022 Trevor Noah to Biden at the #WHCD: "Ever since you've come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up. Rent is up. Food is up. Everything." pic.twitter.com/0Mfl9v1Xxr— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2022 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah roasted everyone from Fox News hosts and Republican leaders to Pres. Biden himself at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner — here are some of his best jokes pic.twitter.com/DMRCJkArht— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Trevor Noah Joe Biden