Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla, Blake Lively, Lizzo attend in outfits inspired by the Gilded Age This year's theme is 'Gilded Glamour' inspired by New York's Gilded Age of 1870-1900, when women dressed up in over-the-top styles in various fabrics. Scroll Staff An hour ago Get all the details behind #NatashaPoonawalla's #MetGala2022 look mixes #Schiaparelli and #Sabyasachi to dramatic effect https://t.co/xUG2lD01Jk pic.twitter.com/IhKsKRGULB— VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) May 3, 2022 Blake Lively's dress is unveiled at the #MetGala. https://t.co/2kVWwK9Yn6 pic.twitter.com/Vo4XCydMRt— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022 Lizzo is everything #MetGala pic.twitter.com/a0UwYpktee— Anastasia (@AnastasiaElyseW) May 3, 2022 🚨 Dua Lipa for the 2022 #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/8hNb5EQDBc— Dua Lipa Charts (@ChartsDuaLipa) May 2, 2022 Megan Thee Stallion for the 2022 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/sZ9tyKC4Ea— Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) May 2, 2022 Footage of Lady Gaga greeting her fans at the 2022 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dnU95wTAVU— MONSTER (@vodoogaga) May 2, 2022 Indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse speaks about representation at events like the #MetGala, saying her people should have been welcomed long ago. Her jewelry was handmade using earth elements that her people used back in the day such as porcupine quills and moose hide pic.twitter.com/vrUTOeNyS6— Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) May 2, 2022 Nicki Minaj makes a baseball cap look chic at the #MetGala https://t.co/EsxcqAkJCV pic.twitter.com/Mbc4jryk6O— Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022