Around the Web Watch: US Senator Elizabeth Warren is furious about US Supreme Court overturning abortion rights A draft opinion of the US Supreme Court indicating a majority opinion supporting the reversing of abortion rights was leaked on Monday. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago A visibly shaken and angry Senator Elizabeth Warren just spoke in-front of #SCOTUS. @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/KzQ2Z0Lg3b— Willy Lowry (@willy_lowry) May 3, 2022 I am angry because an extremist Supreme Court thinks they can impose their extremist views on all of the women of this country and they are wrong. I have seen the world where abortion is illegal. We're not going back—not now, not ever. pic.twitter.com/5lE8rCQz5U— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022