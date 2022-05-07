Around the Web ‘TV news anchors have become custodians of religion’: Ravish Kumar at journalism event in Nepal ‘The news channels might be different but they all parrot what the party in power wants them to.’ Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago "Media have become religiously driven and are no more the custodians of the people."Keynote speaker Ravish Kumar (@ravishndtv), Senior Editor, NTDV India @Ncell #HimalMediaMela #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/7eEgFlgdTd— Nepali Times (@NepaliTimes) May 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ravish Kumar TV news