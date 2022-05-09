Around the Web Watch: Anand Mahindra keeps his promise to ‘Idli Amma’, gifts her a new house on Mother’s Day It started when Anand Mahindra tweeted that he wanted to invest in the Coimbatore-based Idli Amma’s business of selling idlis at Re 1 to workers and the poor. Scroll Staff 11 minutes ago Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/LgfR2UIfnm— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Business Mother's Day