Local UK election decided with coin toss after candidates end up with equal number of votes Bryony Nicholson of the Labour Party and Tomos Davies of the Conservatives secured 679 votes each. The coin toss declared Davies the winner. Scroll Staff An hour ago Final Monmouthshire ward of the day separated by a coin toss! Just when you thought it couldn't get any more tense#SouthWalesvote2022 pic.twitter.com/Ut6jONqUR3— Dan Barnes (@cobaines) May 6, 2022