Around the Web Watch: Karnataka's first floating bridge collapses three days after being inaugurated by Udupi MLA An estimated Rs 80 lakh was spent on the construction. Scroll Staff 5 minutes ago Floating bridge inaugurated by #Udupi MlA Raghupati Bhat last Friday has collapsed. Rs. 80 lakh was spent on this floating bridge. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/6JnwglRfmH— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) May 9, 2022 Malpe floating bridge fails days after inauguration@RaghupathiBhat#Malpe #FloatingBridge #Udupi #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/lzwPa4DGQc— Udayavani English (@UvEnglish) May 9, 2022 In a welcome move to encourage tourism, Karnataka's first floating bridge was inaugarated at Malpe beach with the co-operation of the locals.#KarnatakaTourism#ExploreKarnataka #Udupi #Malpe pic.twitter.com/zUaMl5xdL2— Raghupathi Bhat (@RaghupathiBhat) May 6, 2022