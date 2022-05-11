Around the Web Watch: Trains introduce foldable ‘baby berth’ for mothers and infants to sleep comfortably This is a joint effort of the Lucknow and Delhi divisions of Northern Railways. Scroll Staff An hour ago On trial basis Delhi Division has started baby berth in selected trains for facilitating mothers to comfortably sleep along with their babies. pic.twitter.com/o7oGnEhuhc— Vikas Bhadauria (@vikasbha) May 10, 2022 Happy Mother's Day.A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers traveling with their baby. Fitted baby seat is foldable about hinge and is secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @GM_NRly pic.twitter.com/w5xZFJYoy1— DRM Lucknow NR (@drm_lko) May 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. trains babies