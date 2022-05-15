Around the Web Watch: Ukrainian band ‘Kalush Orchestra’ wins Eurovision 2022 on wave of public support ‘Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian.’ Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago THAT winning moment! 🇺🇦🏆 #Eurovision #ESC2022 pic.twitter.com/s4JsQkFJGy— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 14, 2022 Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra makes it to Eurovision-2022 finals with their song “Stefania." The song, gaining in popularity since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, has already been performed by musicians globally. pic.twitter.com/1zhF3fu7X2— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 10, 2022 VIDEO: With their mishmash of traditional folk and hip hop, Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra are eyeing the top prize at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Their song, "Stefania", was written in 2021 by the band's frontman, rapper Oleh Psiuk, as a tribute to his mother pic.twitter.com/t9TBkuonkp— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Europe Music Ukraine